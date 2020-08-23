Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Rally, barbecue set for two Black men killed by Peel police
by the canadian press
Posted Aug 23, 2020 8:23 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 8:36 am EDT
D’Andre Campbell’s family, (left to right) sister Michelle Campbell, mother Yvonne Campbell and brother Dajour Campbell, pose for a photo outside their lawyer's office in Toronto, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. D’Andre Campbell was a Black man in a mental health crisis who was shot and killed by Peel police on April 6 in his home in Brampton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Summary
Peel Regional Police officers shot and killed both men in separate incidents this year
The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, continues to examine both deaths
The event to remember the lives of D'Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique will be held at a park in Brampton
BRAMPTON, Ont. — The families of two Black men killed by police west of Toronto are set to hold a rally and barbecue in their honour today.
The event to remember the lives of D’Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique will be held at a park in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police officers shot and killed both men in separate incidents this year.
The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, continues to examine both deaths.
The Campbells say 26-year-old D’Andre called 911 on himself on April 6, but they do not know why. He lived with schizophrenia, and the family says he was not a danger to anyone that day.
Francique’s family says the 28-year-old lived with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was unarmed when he was shot in the back of the head on Jan. 7.
The SIU says police were planning to arrest Francique when the shooting occurred.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.