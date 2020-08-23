Police seek suspect in two separate sexual assaults aboard TTC vehicles

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two separate sexual assault incidents aboard TTC vehicles.

Investigators say the first incident occurred Monday, August 3 at 1 p.m. aboard a bus in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road. According to police, the suspect sat across from a 50-year-old woman and exposed himself while performing an indecent act before fleeing the scene on a bike.

Eight days later, at around 9 p.m. on August 11, a man was aboard a subway train when he took a seat across from an 18-year-old woman and exposed himself while performing an indecent act. He got off the train at Finch West station.

Police believe one man is responsible for both incidents.

The suspect is described as being approximately 22 to 30 years of age, about five-foot-five and five-foot-six, with a stocky/chubby build. He had dyed reddish orange hair and was wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.