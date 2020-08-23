Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police seek suspect in two separate sexual assaults aboard TTC vehicles
by News Staff
Posted Aug 23, 2020 4:22 pm EDT
Suspect wanted in two separate sexual assaults aboard TTC vehicles. TPS/HO
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two separate sexual assault incidents aboard TTC vehicles.
Investigators say the first incident occurred Monday, August 3 at 1 p.m. aboard a bus in the area of Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road. According to police, the suspect sat across from a 50-year-old woman and exposed himself while performing an indecent act before fleeing the scene on a bike.
Eight days later, at around 9 p.m. on August 11, a man was aboard a subway train when he took a seat across from an 18-year-old woman and exposed himself while performing an indecent act. He got off the train at Finch West station.
Police believe one man is responsible for both incidents.
The suspect is described as being approximately 22 to 30 years of age, about five-foot-five and five-foot-six, with a stocky/chubby build. He had dyed reddish orange hair and was wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.