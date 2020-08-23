Loading articles...

Police: 3 officers shot while responding to call in Maryland

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three police officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in Hyattsville, a city about 32 miles (52 kilometres) southwest of Baltimore, the Prince George’s County Police Department said on its Twitter page.

Police returned gunfire, and two men were in custody. The men were not struck, police said.

The injured officers have been transported to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the officers were not known.

The Associated Press

