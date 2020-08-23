Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Penticton, B.C. fire has seen 'minimal' growth, but concern over its next move
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 23, 2020 1:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
PENTICTON, B.C. — The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire burning south of Penticton, B.C. has seen “minimal” growth over the weekend, but it’s starting to spread southeast.
The Saturday evening update comes after fire officials expressed confidence earlier in the day that the Christie Mountain fire posed less of a threat to the city of Penticton.
Officials said forecasted strong winds the night before failed to fuel the wildfire’s growth.
More than 3,700 properties in Penticton remain on an evacuation alert, with the city’s mayor urging residents to have their bags packed just in case.
The region also remains under an Environment Canada special weather statement warning of smoky skies caused by the fire.
Meanwhile in B.C.’s Slocan Valley, 305 homes have been issued an evacuation alert over growing concerns about the spread of the nearby Talbot Creek wildfire.
This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
The Canadian Press
