Peaches imported from California recalled due to possible Salmonella

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 12:44 am EDT

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some imported peaches are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The agency says Prima Wawona, based out of Fresno, Calif., has recalled fresh peaches with various brand names because of the potential contamination.

The peaches were sold in packages and individually, between June 1 and Aug. 22.

The agency says it’s conducting its own investigation, which could lead to further recalls.

And it says the Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of illness in humans.

The agency is also probing an outbreak of Salmonella illness linked to red onions imported from the United States, which began in late June and has so far sickened at least 379 people across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

