Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday night's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s $1 million guaranteed prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 26 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

