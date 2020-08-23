Ontario reports 115 new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
03 August 2020, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: "Corona" is written on a can with tests carried out at the Corona Test Center at Stuttgart Airport, which are sent to a laboratory. From 3 August 2020, passengers travelling from risk areas will be able to have themselves tested for the corona virus after landing at Stuttgart Airport. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ontario has confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 108 cases reported on Saturday.
No new deaths were reported. The current provincial death toll stands at 2,797.
The province now has 41,402 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.
In a tweet on Sunday morning, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 23,300 tests.
Today, Ontario is reporting 115 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed over 23,300 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 13 of them reporting no new cases.