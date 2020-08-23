Loading articles...

Ontario reports 115 new cases of COVID-19

03 August 2020, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: "Corona" is written on a can with tests carried out at the Corona Test Center at Stuttgart Airport, which are sent to a laboratory. From 3 August 2020, passengers travelling from risk areas will be able to have themselves tested for the corona virus after landing at Stuttgart Airport. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ontario has confirmed 115 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 108 cases reported on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported. The current provincial death toll stands at 2,797.

The province now has 41,402 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 23,300 tests.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
#NB400 at Essa Rd - collision blocks the left lane #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:31 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: All eyes are on the thermometer today! A 71-year record is in jeopardy! @680NEWS & @680NEWSweather will have updates on this…
Latest Weather
Read more