One person under arrest following triple stabbing in Brampton

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

One person is in custody following a triple stabbing in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tait Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found three victims suffering from stab wounds. Police say the injuries are considered minor and non-life-threatening.

Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

One suspect is in custody and there was no indication that police were looking for any other suspects at this time.

Police also did not indicate the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the victims.

