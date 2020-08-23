Loading articles...

One dead, two others injured in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 4:01 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say two vehicles collided in the area of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road around noon.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while another woman was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. A third woman was taken to a local hospital with what was described as minor injuries.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic for at least several hours while they investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

