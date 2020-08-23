Loading articles...

Large fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

PHILADELPHIA — Massive flames ripped through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks, news outlets reported. There was no immediate cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire erupted around 2 a.m., news outlets reported.

The Associated Press

