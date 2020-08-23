Hamilton TV news reporter accosted by four men, memory card stolen: police

Hamilton police said they are looking for four men who allegedly accosted a CHCH TV news reporter and stole a piece of camera equipment on Saturday.

“She was aggressively accosted by four male suspects who demanded she turn over the SD card from her work camera,” police said in a statement. “The reporter complied and she turned over the SD card.”

The incident happened near York Boulevard and Park Street North at around 10:45 a.m., police said.

Police have descriptions for two men. The first suspect is described as male, between 25-30 years-old, about five-foot-six inches tall. He has a small build and a bald head. The second suspect is described as male, between 25 and 30 years-old. He was seen with a beard.

In a statement, CHCH management condemned the incident.

“No one should ever be targeted for violence. But an attack on a CHCH News team member is particularly troubling given the responsibility we have to our viewers to report the news fairly and factually and that means sometimes putting ourselves in volatile situations,” said John McKenna, CHCH executive producer. “We are co-operating with the Hamilton police and are confident that their investigation will be thorough.”