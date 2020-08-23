Loading articles...

Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

FILE - This April 30, 2019 file photo shows actress Lea Michele at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. Michele is a mom of a baby boy. A representative for Michele said Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful.”

The couple married last year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: DANGEROUS CONDITION: - Argentia Rd/Tenth Line in #Mississauga - Reports of two females laying on train tracks, having a goo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Heat Warning will continue through tomorrow afternoon. It will be another warm night with temperatures bottoming ou…
Latest Weather
Read more