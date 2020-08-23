Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 23, 2020 10:13 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
DEBARY, Fla. — A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanour after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbours over their yard signs.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanour battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbour, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.
According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert’s Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert’s yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.
Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbour say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.
Vullo was released from jail Saturday and ordered to stay away from Lebert.