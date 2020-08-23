Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
3 Illinoisans named to state's Outdoor Hall of Fame
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 23, 2020 9:27 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
CHICAGO — Three more people are being inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for boosting conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities, according to the Illinois Conservation Foundation.
The individuals — Mike Conlin of Auburn, Jim Smith of Morris and Bob Wilkins of Shorewood — will be honoured at a Chicago gala in April 2021.
The trio has “helped set the pace on conservation leadership for years,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the foundation’s board and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Conlin retired from the Illinois Department of Conservation and IDNR in 2009 after nearly 40 years. Working as fisheries division chief, he’s credited with initiating an expansion of the state fish hatcheries.
Smith and Wilkins are avid sportsman and volunteer IDNR instructors. They’re credited with sponsoring events including fishing derbies and waterfowl education seminars.
The Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized Illinois residents for their contributions to preservation and support of the outdoors since 2002.