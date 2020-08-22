Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse named NBA coach of the year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 22, 2020 1:11 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 1:55 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. (FILE)
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named the NBA coach of the year.
The award was announced on TNT’s pre-game show before the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Orlando Magic at the NBA’s campus at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla.
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry presented Nurse with the Red Auerbach Trophy while the coach was interviewed by the show’s panel.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan were the other finalists for the award.
Nurse is in his second season as Raptors head coach. The club went 53-19 in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 regular season and posted a franchise-best .736 winning percentage.
Toronto won its first NBA title last season in Nurse’s first year as an NBA head coach.
Or
{* loginWidget *}