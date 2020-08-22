Loading articles...

North Dakota air travel rebounding, still below last year

Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

BISMARCK, N.D. — Passenger traffic is starting to pick up again at North Dakota’s airports but remains less than half of what it was a year ago before the coronavirus pandemic drove people into their homes.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state’s eight commercial airports saw about 5,000 passengers, or 5% of expected traffic, in April, the lowest monthly passenger county since record keeping began 40 years ago.

Passenger counts rose to 13,474 in May; 24,313 in June; and 39,660 in July. That’s still down 64% from July 2019, according to the state Areonautics Commission. Year-to-date boardings are down about 50% overall.

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal coroanavirus relief bill. The Bismarck airport is getting more than $20 million.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#NB400 / Hwy 88 - stalled vehicle in the right lane cleared! #cottagecountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:13 AM
Oh hello, big jump in temperatures in the past hour! We've gone from 24° to 27° as of 11 a.m. We're headed to our…
Latest Weather
Read more