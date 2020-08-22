Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $31.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $31.4 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 25 will be approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:07 AM
Clear! #EBQEW approaching Hurontario
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:55 PM
Summer ain't done just yet. A hot weekend lies ahead with potentially daily record-breaking temps and humidex near…
Latest Weather
Read more