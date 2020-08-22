Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Police find missing teen safe in Nova Scotia

Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

ESKASONI, N.S. — Police say they’ve found an Indigenous teenage girl who went missing last week.

RCMP say Mary Martin is safe. 

More coming.

The Canadian Press

