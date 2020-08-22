New Brunswick's provincial election campaign enters first weekend

FREDERICTON — The leaders of the Liberal and Progressive Conservative parties are in opposite corners of New Brunswick today to start the first weekend of the provincial election campaign.

Liberal leader Kevin Vickers will be in Miramichi, in the northeast, while Tory leader Blaine Higgs will be in St. Croix, in the southwestern corner of the province, near the U.S. border.

This week Vickers promised to spend millions of dollars more on agriculture, fisheries and tourism, while Higgs pledged little new money, telling voters he would stick to projects outlined in his government’s March budget.

The Liberals, Tories and Green leaders say they expect to field candidates in all 49 ridings.

On Friday, the People’s Alliance had 21 nominated candidates but said they hoped to have at least 30 people in place by the Aug. 28 nomination deadline.

The New Democrats wouldn’t say how many candidates they plan on fielding ahead of the Sept. 14 vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press



