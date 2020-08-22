Maryland GOP received permit for Pence Fort McHenry speech

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Republican Party received a “special use” permit allowing Vice-President Mike Pence to use Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry as a backdrop for his political address during the Republican National Convention.

The Baltimore Sun reported that it obtained a copy of the National Park Service permit, which says a replica of the Star-Spangled Banner will be flying when the vice-president delivers a speech Wednesday night in an outdoor area of the popular tourist site that is a National Park Service property on the Patapsco River.

While details about the speech have not been provided, the newspaper reports that the permit calls for construction of a stage, shuttle service from an off-site location and golf carts to help spectators get around.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented both parties from hosting large gatherings of convention delegates during a presidential election year. The Democratic National Convention featured many speeches with a lone speaker and no audience.

The Associated Press