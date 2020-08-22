Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maryland GOP received permit for Pence Fort McHenry speech
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 22, 2020 7:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Republican Party received a “special use” permit allowing Vice-President Mike Pence to use Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry as a backdrop for his political address during the Republican National Convention.
The Baltimore Sun reported that it obtained a copy of the National Park Service permit, which says a replica of the Star-Spangled Banner will be flying when the vice-president delivers a speech Wednesday night in an outdoor area of the popular tourist site that is a National Park Service property on the Patapsco River.
While details about the speech have not been provided, the newspaper reports that the permit calls for construction of a stage, shuttle service from an off-site location and golf carts to help spectators get around.
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented both parties from hosting large gatherings of convention delegates during a presidential election year. The Democratic National Convention featured many speeches with a lone speaker and no audience.