Man seriously injured in stabbing in south Etobicoke

A man in his 20s suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in south Etobicoke.

Police say they responded to a call of a man bleeding in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Thirteenth Avenue around 5:19 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds to the back.

Paramedics say he was taken on an emergency run to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect description at this time and police say they are looking for the actual scene of the crime as it is not where they found the victim.