Man, 19, in life-threatening condition following Brampton shooting

A 19-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton.

Police were called to an industrial area on Hale Road, just west of Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside an auto repair shop. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say a suspect was seen fleeing the area, however, no description has been provided.

