Heat warning issued for Toronto and GTA starting Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto, the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe.

The national weather service says a warm airmass will move into the region Sunday with highs expected to reach 31 C while lows will remain in the 20s.

The heat event is expected to continue through until Monday night when a cooler airmass will move into the region.

The City of Toronto says three emergency cooling centres will be open during the heat event starting Sunday at 11 a.m. They include Metro Hall, Mimico-Coronation Club House and the Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre.

The emergency cooling centres offer a publicly accessible, air-conditioned place for people to rest indoors and receive a cool drink. Strict infection prevention and control measures are in place.

It is mandatory for the public to wear masks or face coverings, with some exceptions, in all emergency cooling centres. A mask will be provided to those without one who want to enter.

As part of the city’s modified Heat Relief Network, 47 community centres and pools and, starting Monday, 72 Toronto Public Library branches will also be available for residents to stop in and cool off. The city will also have extended hours at some of its 56 outdoor swimming pools.

To find a cool space location near you, you can consult this City of Toronto interactive map.