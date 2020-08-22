Loading articles...

Heat warning issued for Toronto and GTA starting Sunday

Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 4:24 pm EDT

Abigail Sisney, 8, cools down from the hot weather in the splash pad at Rayola Park in Owasso, Okla., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto, the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe.

The national weather service says a warm airmass will move into the region Sunday with highs expected to reach 31 C while lows will remain in the 20s.

The heat event is expected to continue through until Monday night when a cooler airmass will move into the region.

The City of Toronto says three emergency cooling centres will be open during the heat event starting Sunday at 11 a.m. They include Metro Hall, Mimico-Coronation Club House and the Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre.

The emergency cooling centres offer a publicly accessible, air-conditioned place for people to rest indoors and receive a cool drink. Strict infection prevention and control measures are in place.

It is mandatory for the public to wear masks or face coverings, with some exceptions, in all emergency cooling centres. A mask will be provided to those without one who want to enter.

As part of the city’s modified Heat Relief Network, 47 community centres and pools and, starting Monday, 72 Toronto Public Library branches will also be available for residents to stop in and cool off. The city will also have extended hours at some of its 56 outdoor swimming pools.

To find a cool space location near you, you can consult this City of Toronto interactive map.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Collision #WB401 at Victoria Park collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Are you in Uxbridge, Port Perry or Alliston? All of those areas continue to see some moderate to heavy rain showers…
Latest Weather
Read more