Loading articles...

Ontario reports 108 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 today, a decrease from the 131 cases reported yesterday.

One new death has been reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,797.

The province now has 41,287 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 29,000 tests.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:27 AM
COLLISION: #EB401 express east of Islington. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Oh hello, big jump in temperatures in the past hour! We've gone from 24° to 27° as of 11 a.m. We're headed to our…
Latest Weather
Read more