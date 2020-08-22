Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 108 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
by News Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2020 10:35 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 22, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT
Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Ontario has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 today, a decrease from the 131 cases reported yesterday.
One new death has been reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,797.
The province now has 41,287 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.
In a tweet on Saturday morning, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 29,000 tests.
Today, Ontario is reporting 108 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 29,000 tests. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.