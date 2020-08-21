Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 17-Aub. 21.
|Increased Dividends
Algonquin Power .308 from .1551
CBOE Global Markets .42 from .36
Elbit Systems Ltd .44 from .35
Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg .095 from .09
Martin Marietta Materials .57 from .55
SS&C Technologies .14 from .125
Westlake Chemical .27 from .2625
Winnebago Industries .12 from .11
|Reduced Dividends
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts .30 from .50
|Special Dividends
Intl General Insurance .09
g- Canadian funds
Other corporate news and listings:
|Stock Splits This Week
Organova Holdings 1 for 20 reverse split
|Acquisitions and Mergers
Minimum value $350 million
Franklin Financial Network – FB Financial Corp ($611M)
|New Stock Listings
|NASDAQ Global and Global Select Markets
CureVac NV
Duck CreekTechnologies Inc
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc
Inhibrx Inc
WesBanco Inc 6.76pc pfd A
|Stocks Removed from Trading
|NYSE
Chaparral Energy Inc
Valaris plc
The Associated Press