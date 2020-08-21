Loading articles...

Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 4:12 am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement.

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly early Friday. Police officers worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters that had gathered outside the ICE building, news outlets reported.

The action follows a protest Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in which protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building.

The demonstrators spray painted windows on the building, broke several windows and shined laser lights at agents inside — prompting local police to declare the event a riot.

Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. On Thursday police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland authorities declared a riot more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.

The Associated Press

