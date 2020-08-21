Over 390 charges laid, 13 arrests in Vaughan street racing crackdown

York police say they have laid more than 390 charges and arrested 13 people following an investigation into alleged street racing in the City of Vaughan.

Police said the enforcement action was initiated because of safety concerns around organized street racing in the region.

“Each weekend, officers targeted locations known to be used for gatherings of modified vehicles and organized races,” police said in a news release Friday. “In total, officers stopped and inspected 28 vehicles for racing or for modifications. Twenty drivers had their vehicles towed and licenses suspended.”

In surveillance video released by police, groups of cars and motorcycles can be seen racing on city streets.

Investigators said that charges range from dangerous operation of a vehicle to impaired driving to flight from police. Stunt driving, speeding and various vehicle equipment offences were also among the charges laid in the operation.