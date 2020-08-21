Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Tentative deal at Montreal port

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

Striking Port of Montreal workers brave the elements to walk the picket line in Montreal on Monday, August 17, 2020. The workers have been without a contract for over two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal port employers say they have reached a truce with striking dockworkers.

The Maritime Employers Association says it has settled on an agreement in principle with longshore workers and checkers to halt the 12-day labour action that has shut down Canada’s second-largest port.

The strike by more than 1,100 employees, who have been without a collective agreement for nearly two years, revolves largely around wages and scheduling.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
WB 401 west of the 400 collectors - three right lanes blocked due to a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:26 AM
Many areas back into the sunshine now. Heads up for storms that could bring some heavy downpours and strong wind th…
Latest Weather
Read more