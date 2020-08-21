Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Loading articles...

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,517.85, down 88.91 points)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 56 cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $20.89 on 7.39 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 5.08 per cent, to $6.16 on 6.98 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down four cents, or 5.88 per cent, to $0.64 on 6.87 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down seven cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $19.49 on 6.49 million shares.

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO). Technology. Down a penny, or 6.67 per cent, to $0.14 on 5.68 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Basic Materials. Down 91 cents, or 2.30 per cent, to $38.60 on 5.28 million shares.

Companies in the news:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Unchanged at $62.20. The U.S. arm of TD Bank Group has reached a US$122-million settlement with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after an investigation into its marketing and sales practices related to its overdraft services. The U.S. regulator’s investigation centred around disclosure and enrolment practices related to an overdraft service offered by TD Bank. As part of the settlement, the bank will pay $97 million in restitution to roughly 1.42 million consumers and a civil money penalty of $25 million. In a statement, TD said it did not admit to any wrongdoing under the settlement and had a clear process to secure proper consent when providing services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

