Map of TDSB schools at high-risk for coronavirus

Toronto Public Health has identified at least 80 schools within the Toronto District School Board that are at high-risk for the spread of COVID-19 based on the neighbourhoods they are located in.

The areas were ranked based on neighbourhood level data that includes COVID-19 case counts combined with three key socioeconomic indicators:

Percentage of the neighbourhood population that is low‐income

Percentage of the neighbourhood population living in multigenerational homes

Percentage of the neighbourhood population that is a visible minority

These priority hot spots will have smaller class sizes which are based on an estimated 80 per cent of students returning to in-person classes.

If more than the estimated amount of students return to class, the TDSB will need to use the space being made available by the City of Toronto which includes 36 rooms in 24 facilities like community centres, libraries, museums and other cultural centres.

The board’s potential use of the space would not disrupt any city programming.

Below is a map that lists each school by location and grades: