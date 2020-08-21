Loading articles...

Man arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 4 others

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Police investigate after five people were shot in East York on July 10, 2020. CITYNEWS

One man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and 4 others injured in July.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was in the plaza parking lot behind 251 Woolner Avenue among “different social groups” on July 10, when a vehicle entered the lot and a person inside opened fire.

The victim died of his injuries in hospital the next day and was identified as Mohamed Sow of Toronto.

The other four victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police arrested Malique Francis-Taylor, 20, of Toronto. He was scheduled to appear in court via video link the same day.

