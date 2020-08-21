Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of threatening PM in Rideau Hall incident due back in court Sept. 18
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 21, 2020 10:47 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
A police examine a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is slated to return to court Sept. 18 after making a brief appearance Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is slated to return to court Sept. 18 after making a brief appearance Friday.
Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Police say Hurren used a pickup truck to break through a side gate at Rideau Hall early in the morning of July 2 and made his way toward the residence where Trudeau and his family live.
They say Hurren was armed with several guns, one of which had an illegal magazine.
Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time.
Police say they were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.