Loading articles...

June retail sales topped pre-pandemic levels in June, StatCan reports

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

People wear face masks as they shop in a department store in Montreal, Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada reports retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53.0 billion, climbing above pre-pandemic levels for the first time as more parts of the country moved ahead with plans to reopen their economies.

The agency says sales were up 1.3 per cent compared with February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

It added that early estimates suggest retail sales increased by 0.7 per cent in July.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 24.5 per cent for June, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Retail sales in June were up across all of the subsectors with the motor vehicle and parts dealers group up 53.4 per cent.

Sales at non-essential retailers also surged higher with clothing and clothing accessories stores posting a 142.3 per cent gain in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
City Streets: WB Eastern is BLOCKED at Sumach/Cherry because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Many areas back into the sunshine now. Heads up for storms that could bring some heavy downpours and strong wind th…
Latest Weather
Read more