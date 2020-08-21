Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
June retail sales topped pre-pandemic levels in June, StatCan reports
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 21, 2020 8:54 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
People wear face masks as they shop in a department store in Montreal, Sunday, August 2, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada reports retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53.0 billion, climbing above pre-pandemic levels for the first time as more parts of the country moved ahead with plans to reopen their economies.
The agency says sales were up 1.3 per cent compared with February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic
It added that early estimates suggest retail sales increased by 0.7 per cent in July.
Economists on average had expected an increase of 24.5 per cent for June, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Retail sales in June were up across all of the subsectors with the motor vehicle and parts dealers group up 53.4 per cent.
Sales at non-essential retailers also surged higher with clothing and clothing accessories stores posting a 142.3 per cent gain in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.