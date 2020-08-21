Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 24

CSR Acquisition – Wilmington, Del., 30 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol CSRA.U. Business: Blank check company formed by ESG investing veteran Clifton Robbins.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition – Philadelphia, 75 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Citi/Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FTOCU. Business: Fourth blank check company formed by management of The Bancorp.

PMV Consumer Acquisition – Palm Beach, Fla., 17.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by UBS Investment Bank BTIG. Proposed NYSE symbol PMVC.U. Business: Blank check company formed by the Gabelli Group selecting the consumer industry.

The Associated Press

