Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 21, 2020 3:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug. 24
CSR Acquisition – Wilmington, Del., 30 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol CSRA.U. Business: Blank check company formed by ESG investing veteran Clifton Robbins.
FTAC Olympus Acquisition – Philadelphia, 75 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Citi/Cantor Fitzgerald. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FTOCU. Business: Fourth blank check company formed by management of The Bancorp.
PMV Consumer Acquisition – Palm Beach, Fla., 17.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by UBS Investment Bank BTIG. Proposed NYSE symbol PMVC.U. Business: Blank check company formed by the Gabelli Group selecting the consumer industry.