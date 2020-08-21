Ford government opens up event, meeting spaces to groups of 50 people

The Ford government is easing some of the restrictions when it comes to gatherings in large spaces as well as curtailing some of the contact tracing information being collected by bars and restaurants.

In a release put out late Friday afternoon, businesses that rent out indoor meeting and event spaces will now be able to have up to 50 guests per room or event space. Employees or event personnel do not count against the permitted number.

This will apply to convention centres, hotels, motels, resorts, banquet halls and conference centres.

Outdoor meeting and event facilities are still subject to the 100 person gathering limit for the entire outdoor area.

The government says safely allowing these facilities to host more meetings and events is an important step in the province’s economic recovery.

“Allowing for multiple meetings or events will allow convention centres, hotels and other professional meeting facilities to welcome back more visitors and employees,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

The government also says bars and restaurants are now only required to get contact information for only one person in a arty entering an indoor or outdoor dining area.

“This will reduce the administrative burden on businesses such as restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, and tour and guide services, while continuing to support case and contact tracing,” read the government’s statement.

The new measures go into effect immediately.