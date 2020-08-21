Loading articles...

Fire hits electricity plant in south India, 9 feared trapped

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 12:58 am EDT

HYDERABAD, India — Rescuers in southern India were searching Friday for nine workers feared trapped in a fire that erupted in a government-run underground electricity plant, an official said.

Telangana state Power Minister Jagdish Reddy said 30 workers were at the plant in Srisailam when the blaze hit on Thursday night.

Fifteen exited through a tunnel and another six workers were taken out by rescue teams, he said.

Rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force joined the search operation at the plant located at a river dam, nearly 220 kilometres (140 miles) south of Hyderabad, the state capital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

In July, five workers were killed and 16 injured when a boiler exploded at a government-run electricity plant at Neyveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:46 PM
UPDATE: Stalled vehicle #WB401 west of Kennedy express now blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:45 PM
Getting hotter and muggier going into the weekend in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more