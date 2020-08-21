Loading articles...

Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters in Corpus Christi responded Friday to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

A fire was reported about 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city and crews were on the scene, Fire Chief Robert Rocha told KIII-TV. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Rocha did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and it was not immediately clear what exploded or if there were any injuries.

The Associated Press

