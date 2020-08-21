Deere, Buckle rise; Enterprise Financial, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
BioNTech SE, up $6.75 to $73.02.
The biotechnology company and partner Pfizer said their potential coronavirus vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October.
Deere & Co., up $8.40 to $199.50.
The tractor and backhoe maker blew away Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Buckle Inc., up $3.08 to $19.45.
The teen clothing retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts and said most of its stores are open.
Foot Locker Inc., up 38 cents to $27.57.
The shoe store beat investors’ second-quarter profit forecasts and reinstated its dividend.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp., down 99 cents to $29.64.
The bank is being bought by Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings.
Ross Stores Inc., down 24 cents to $87.22.
The discount retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analysts’ revenue forecasts.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 24 cents to $5.27.
The energy company and its competitors were were pulled lower by falling oil prices.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $3.85 to $62.65.
The drug developer is discussing supply deals internationally for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.
The Associated Press