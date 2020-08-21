Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Deadline looms for New Brunswick parties to nominate candidates ahead of election
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 21, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 4:12 am EDT
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs talks with journalists after calling an election following a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The election will be held September 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s political parties have one more week to nominate candidates for the Sept. 14 provincial election.
The parties have a long way to go to find candidates by the Aug. 28 deadline for the province’s 49 constituencies.
Kevin Vickers’ Liberal party has seven official candidates listed on its website, while the Progressive Conservatives’ website lists a series of nomination meetings scheduled over the coming days.
The Green party says it will unveil a high-profile candidate for the riding of Carleton-York this morning.
Tory Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement today in Blackville, while Vickers makes a stop in Bathurst.
On Thursday, Vickers promised to inject an extra $5 million into the budget of the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, while Higgs said he’s sticking with the food security plan his government introduced in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.