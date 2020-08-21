Loading articles...

Cineplex to fully reopen theatres and entertainment venues

A closed Cineplex Odeon is shown in Whitby, Ont. on July 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex says 164 theatres, 1,687 screens and 10 entertainment complexes will be in operation

Province allowed Cineplex to increase capacity from 50 people per building to 50 people per theatre

In municipalities with mandatory mask policies, customers will be required to wear masks in the theatres

Pack your masks movie buffs; Cineplex is reopening all of its theatres and entertainment venues as of Friday.

The Toronto-based movie exhibitor says 164 theatres, 1,687 screens and 10 entertainment complexes will be in operation.

Cineplex has gradually been reopening its locations over the last few weeks following months-long closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They had originally said the theatres would be unable to open unless the Ontario government increased the number of people allowed indoors. The province reconsidered the rule and allowed Cineplex to increase capacity from 50 people per building to 50 people per theatre.

The theatres are opening with reserved seating in each theatre and every other row blocked, enhanced cleaning procedures, debit and credit payment only, and limited food options.

In municipalities with mandatory mask policies, customers will be required to wear masks in the theatres.

