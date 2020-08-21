Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Federal government to appeal Canada-U.S. refugee pact ruling

Last Updated Aug 21, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa is appealing a July ruling from the Federal Court of Canada that struck down the Safe Third Country Agreement on refugees between Canada and the United States.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

