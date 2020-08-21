Loading articles...

What 'Anne With An E' fans taught us about cultural politics

Cory Gruter-Andrew, left, is seen in an undated handout photo as the character Cole in "Anne with an E" alongside Amybeth McNulty as Anne and Dalila Bela as Diana. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout, CBC, Steve Scott

In today’s Big Story podcast, Anne With An E is a reimagining of Lucy Maude Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables tales. It ran for three seasons, and then got cancelled. And the fans took it personally.

This isn’t a conversation about Anne With An E, though, it’s a conversation about what happens when popular culture becomes a political identity.

GUEST: John Semley

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
City Streets: In Richmond Hill, NB/SB Leslie is CLOSED from 19th Avenue to Stouffville Rd for a collision investiga…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Good Friday morning #Toronto GTA. The summer heat and humidity is back! Some showers or thunderstorms may bubble up today 🥵 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more