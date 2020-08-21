131 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, includes data missed from 11 PHUs Thursday

Ontario has confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 76 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said these numbers include the cases not reported by 11 public health units yesterday due to a glitch.

Three more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,796.

The province now has 41,179 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.