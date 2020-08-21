Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
131 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, includes data missed from 11 PHUs Thursday
by News staff
Posted Aug 21, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Ontario has confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 76 cases reported yesterday.
In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said these numbers include the cases not reported by 11 public health units yesterday due to a glitch.
Three more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,796.
The province now has 41,179 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.
With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of #COVID19. Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts.