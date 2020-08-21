Loading articles...

131 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, includes data missed from 11 PHUs Thursday

Test tubes containing blood samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 are seen in the molecular biology laboratory of Cannizzaro Hospital (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

Ontario has confirmed 131 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 76 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said these numbers include the cases not reported by 11 public health units yesterday due to a glitch.

Three more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,796.

The province now has 41,179 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB DVP app. Bayview/Bloor. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:26 AM
Many areas back into the sunshine now. Heads up for storms that could bring some heavy downpours and strong wind th…
Latest Weather
Read more