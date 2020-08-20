Loading articles...

Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

Climate activists Greta Thunberg, center, arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Word in the background reads 'Federal Chancellery'. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Young activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action to curb climate change.

Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgians Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier arrived at the chancellery for a 90-minute meeting Thursday, the first high-profile talks the youth activists have held with a world leader since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months.

The activists argue that governments around the world are doing too little to curb emissions of greenhouse gases that are heating up the atmosphere. In a letter sent to world leaders last month, they called for numerous measures including ending financing for oil and gas projects, including all forms of man-made emissions in reduction targets and setting binding carbon budgets.

Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union. Merkel has in the past lauded the youth activists for putting pressure on politicians to act against global warming.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
WB 401 at the 418 - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 AM
Good Thursday morning! High pressure slides further east, still lots of ☀️ today but we are on the warmer side now…
Latest Weather
Read more