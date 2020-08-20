Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US officials install cable barrier along Canadian border
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 8:03 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT
LYNDEN, Wash. — A cable barrier was installed along a section of the border between Washington state and Canada in an effort to curb “dangerous criminal enterprises,” according to a statement from the U.S. Border Patrol Wednesday.
KING-TV reports the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March to help limit the spread of the virus.
The section of the border near Lynden, Wash., where the barrier is being constructed, has been used as a meeting place for families and friends during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new barrier is designed to prevent vehicles either “accidentally, or purposefully, crossing the boundary and endangering citizens in both countries,” the statement said.
“This safety cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Holladay in a statement.