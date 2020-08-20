Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Unsung Hero: Ela Gajdka
by Fil Martino
Posted Aug 20, 2020 12:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 12:21 pm EDT
55 year old Ela Gajdka works in the neonatal intensive care unit at Etobicoke General Hospital as an environmental services associate.
She has the critical responsibility of cleaning incubators. Gajdka has worked right through the COVID-19 pandemic. She admits it hasn’t been easy especially as she has a family of her own, but she says she keeps going because the babies in the NICU need her.
Erin Jones is operations manager for housekeeping and porter services at Etobicoke general. He says Gajdka always gives 200 per cent every day she works. During the pandemic she has even taken on extra shifts in other areas of the hospital.
Gajdka, a mother of one and grandmother of two, says Etobicoke general is her second home.
Hear her story and others like it live on 680 NEWS, at 9:50am, 2:20pm, 4:50pm and 9:20pm between August 17 and August 28.
