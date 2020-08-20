Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Third blaze added to list of notable wildfires in British Columbia
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
A air tanker drops fire retardant on the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Wildfires in the area have forced several thousand people to be on evacuation alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PENTICTON, B.C. — A third wildfire near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in British Columbia has been added to a list of wildfires of note and prompted an evacuation order on Wednesday.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Doctor Creek fire about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats was estimated to be four square kilometres in size and was expected to grow.
The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area affected by the fire.
The service says the fire was caused by lightning with 20 firefighters and a 20-person crew on the ground responding to it, adding that heavy equipment was en route.
The Christie Mountain fire near Penticton prompted the evacuation of 319 properties on Tuesday.
The blaze remained at 14 square kilometres after it was spotted a day earlier burning above Skaha Lake, not far from the city’s boundary.
Karla Kozakevich, chairwoman of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said one home had burned in the wildfire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.