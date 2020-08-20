TDSB finance committee recommends $38.7M plan to support smaller class sizes

The Toronto District School Board’s finance committee has recommended a plan that totals $38.7 million to support smaller class sizes, with just two and a half weeks to go before the start of the school year.

The committee considered three separate proposals, all of which involved redeploying 400 staff, dipping into reserve funding and spending millions on hiring additional teachers.

The option picked will allow for the hiring of 280 additional teachers with the Ministry of Education providing funding for another 86. There will be a total of 766 elementary teachers to ensure smaller class sizes.

According to the option being recommended, even if schools use all the available space in their buildings – classrooms, gyms, libraries, cafeterias and lunchrooms – 34 elementary schools will have space issues if 100 per cent of students return while only four schools will have space issues if just 80 per cent of students return.

A special meeting of the board will now decide whether or not to give the plan final approval.

TDSB trustees were told during Thursday’s special meeting by Executive Supt. Andrew Gold that the start of classes would likely be delayed a week until Tuesday, Sept. 15. Remote learning would also start on that day.