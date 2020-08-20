Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
RBC report says immigration slowdown due to COVID-19 threatens Canadian economy
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 11:38 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, to mark the 37th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. A report by the Royal Bank says a slowdown of immigration to Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail what it says has been a major source of economic growth at least temporarily. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
TORONTO — A report from the Royal Bank of Canada says a slowdown of immigration to the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail a major source of economic growth, at least temporarily.
The report says Canada added 34,000 permanent residents in the second quarter, down 67 per cent from the same period last year.
The report adds that a near term recovery in immigration is unlikely and suggests the slowdown could last for months.
New permanent-residency applications to Canada were down 80 per cent in the second quarter.
RBC says immigration to Canada is needed to help deal with the country’s aging population and help support our cities.
It says at the current pace it expects to see only 70 per cent of the originally planned 341,000 new permanent residents at the end of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.