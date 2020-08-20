Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quilt museum plans exhibit to commemorate 19th Amendment
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 20, 2020 5:05 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 20, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
PADUCAH, Ky. — The National Quilt Museum in western Kentucky is planning a special exhibit to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The exhibit, titled “Women’s Right to Vote — Revolution and Evolution,” will run from Sept. 1 through Oct. 16, The Paducah Sun reported.
The exhibit was not originally on the museum’s agenda, but CEO Frank Bennett said he was excited to add it and worked with the collection’s curator, Cindy Smith, who runs the Hastings Pioneer Room museum in Minnesota.
Smith and a group in Hastings put out a national call for quilts themed around the suffragette movement and then chose 36 to mount for the exhibit, Smith said.
The quilts will arrive at the Paducah museum after they are shown in Minnesota.
